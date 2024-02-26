Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

HCAT stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

