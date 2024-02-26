HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised HEICO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.18.

Shares of HEI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.45. The company had a trading volume of 140,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,027. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of HEICO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $85,710,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

