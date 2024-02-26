HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $225.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.18.

HEI stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $198.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.12. HEICO has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

