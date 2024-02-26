Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 27,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,435,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,670,000 after buying an additional 263,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after buying an additional 76,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

