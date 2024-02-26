Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.