Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HXL

Hexcel Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.