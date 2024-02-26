HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

DINO opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

