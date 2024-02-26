Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $23.32. 577,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

