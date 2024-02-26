Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLMN. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

HLMN stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after buying an additional 110,730 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 5,643,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after buying an additional 2,181,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,811,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after buying an additional 233,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

