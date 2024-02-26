HitBTC Token Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $159,264.59 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

