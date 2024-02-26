Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

HUBG opened at $44.45 on Monday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

