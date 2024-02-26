Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.05. 73,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,664. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $370.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.30 and a 200 day moving average of $315.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

