Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) were down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 352,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,728,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

About Hudbay Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

