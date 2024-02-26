Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) were down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 352,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,728,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.