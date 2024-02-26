Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$8.75 at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HBM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.33.

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.43. 734,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,106. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.92.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8769231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

