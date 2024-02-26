Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.24

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 85520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

