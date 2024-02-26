Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.24

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 85520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Technologies
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.