Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.80. 596,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,518,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.56.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.40.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

