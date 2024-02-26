iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Denis Ricard Acquires 4,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00.
Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00.
iA Financial Price Performance
TSE:IAG traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 268,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,422. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins cut their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.85.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
