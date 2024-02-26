Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 322.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,541 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $43.12 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

Several research firms recently commented on ICHR. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

