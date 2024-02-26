ICON Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $260.26 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,697,646 coins and its circulating supply is 980,698,030 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 980,675,197.6534077 with 980,676,914.4621576 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25615849 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $7,273,331.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.