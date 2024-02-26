ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $367.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $357.00 to $367.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.64.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

ICON Public Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $314.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.82. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in ICON Public by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 16.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.