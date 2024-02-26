IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,891 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $576.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $546.32 and a 200-day moving average of $493.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $579.68.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

