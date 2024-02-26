IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 6.6%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 11,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 313,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $823.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 288,007 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,330 shares of company stock worth $152,695. 56.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

