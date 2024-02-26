IMAX (IMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect IMAX to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IMAX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107,989 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

