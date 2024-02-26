iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 16.7%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 265,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 137,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

