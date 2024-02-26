ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.77.

IMGN stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,452 shares of company stock worth $9,901,225 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

