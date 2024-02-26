IndiGG Price Up 11.7% This Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $20,613.33 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

