Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) CEO Sells $2,935,903.44 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,339,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Informatica by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 976,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 653,473 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Informatica by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 914,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

