Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,162 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 0.2% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAPR. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UAPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $143.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

