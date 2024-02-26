Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) Position Cut by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,736 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 846.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,711 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.03. 1,341 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

