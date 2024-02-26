Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$101,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.04. 27,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The company has a market cap of C$815.55 million, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$10.76.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3499142 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

