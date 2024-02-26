Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,622,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,598,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,744 shares of company stock worth $7,459,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intapp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Intapp in the first quarter worth $291,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

