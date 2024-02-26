Integral Ad Science (IAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $16.74 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

