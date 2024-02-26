Integral Ad Science (IAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $16.74 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

