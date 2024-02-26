Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $101.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.42.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.