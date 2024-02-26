Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

INTU stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $663.84. 1,537,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $629.19 and its 200-day moving average is $566.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $668.29. The company has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

