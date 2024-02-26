Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $670.00 to $725.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $659.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $668.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $629.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,774,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,109,776,000 after buying an additional 443,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.