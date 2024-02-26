Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $670.00 to $725.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.29.
View Our Latest Report on Intuit
Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,774,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,109,776,000 after buying an additional 443,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.