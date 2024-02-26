Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.13. 116,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,415. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

