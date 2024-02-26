Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Bought by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PXF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $47.85. 20,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.09.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

