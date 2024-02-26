Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $45.36 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

