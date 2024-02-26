Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 6%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.72. 1,596,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,241,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 669,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Articles

