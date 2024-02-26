iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.81

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.