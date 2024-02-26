iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,451. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

