iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,059,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $509.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.