iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 10.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after buying an additional 1,001,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,523. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.