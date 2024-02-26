iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.