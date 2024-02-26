iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Boosted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

IAU stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

