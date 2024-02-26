iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 213,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.70. 1,486,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

