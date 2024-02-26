iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.31. 7,914,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,408,647. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $77.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

