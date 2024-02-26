iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,211,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,968,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

