iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,372 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $53,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.26. The company had a trading volume of 814,060 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $141.73.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

