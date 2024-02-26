iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,372 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $53,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.26. The company had a trading volume of 814,060 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $141.73.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.