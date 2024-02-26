iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,311. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $180.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.59.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

